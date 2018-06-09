Police, teens participate in baseball jamboree

The Hampden County Sheriff's Department held their "Badges For Baseball" Jamboree Saturday morning.

The Jamboree is an eight-week program for inner-city youth, teaching them baseball and other life skills.

The Sherriff's Department staff work as baseball and life coaches for Springfield kids, partnering with The Boys and Girls Club.

"Teamwork's very important in everyday living," says program director Patrick Dooney.

The "Badges For Baseball" program is held every year in April and June.

It's made in part by a grant from the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.

