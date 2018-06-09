Gov. Baker presents grant to science museums

Governor Baker visited the Springfield museums to announce the winners of the Massachusetts Cultural Council grant.
The Springfield Science Museum is being awarded $200,000 for renovations.
The Northampton Community Arts Trust is also receiving $100,000 in grants.
The Cat in the Hat and the "Things" made an appearance at the presentation as well.
