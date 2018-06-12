3 adults, 1 infant escape Chicopee house fire

It was a scary moment for a Chicopee family of four when a fire broke out inside their home Tuesday afternoon.

Flames were seen bursting from the home on 36 Carter Drive around 3:35 p.m.

"I was at my house and my room faces this general direction and I saw smoke in the air and I saw a lot of fire trucks coming this way. So I came here with my sister to check it out and it was pretty bad,”" said neighbor Susan Chang.

Fire crews were able to get to the scene within minutes of the call--shooting water through the roof and the dining room area.

"There was heavy smoke visible from quite a few ways away, house completely engulfed," said Chicopee Fire Captain Mark Galarneau.

Captain Galarneau said there were three adults and one infant inside the home when the fire started.

The fire ended up sending the six-week-old infant to the hospital. Fortunately, everyone made it out safely and the baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Captain Galarneau said crews were able to attack the fire quickly because of all the calls they received from neighbors.

"Passerbys constantly calling. Earlier we get a call [the] earlier we can get here," he noted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, the ranch-style home is a complete loss.

The family has been displaced and they will be staying with other family members.

A GoFundMe has been set-up to assist the family.

