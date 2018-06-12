Police: 2 arrested following Springfield shooting - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police: 2 arrested following Springfield shooting

Springfield Police have arrested two people after a shooting late Tuesday night and we've learned that adding that one of those people was the victim of the shooting.

The shooting happened on Girard Avenue around 10:40 p.m., police say, and when officers arrived, they located a 19 year old man suffering from non-life threatening wounds.

"Through a translator, officers were told that Mr. Abdiel Cruz-Diaz was shot in an attempted robbery on the street. Officers did not see any evidence of a robbery, nor any blood outside the home," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Cruz-Diaz was then transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Others at the home were reportedly uncooperative with police and one of the residents, 33-year-old David Lopez was placed under arrest on active arrest warrants.

"After further investigation, officers located a firearm and ammunition, no one in the home had a license to carry. The firearm was located unsecured inside a children’s bedroom," Walsh added.

After he was treated for his injuries, Cruz-Diaz was also placed under arrest.

Lopez and Cruz-Diaz are both facing charges including possession of a large capacity firearm, improper storage of a firearm, three counts of reckless endangerment of a child, possession of a high capacity magazine, and possession of ammunition without an ID.

Lopez is also facing charges related to two default warrants for motor vehicle violations.

Walsh noted that a criminal complaint is also being sought for another resident of the home.

