Thousands of items auctioned off from Hu Ke Lau

It was a busy day at the Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee as everything inside the restaurant was to be auctioned off, Including the famous talking tiki.

It was as big an auction as it gets.

The ever so popular restaurant, the Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee ended its final chapter by selling off what's left inside after closing in April.

"Fifty-three years of my life that I put into this place, my heart and soul, and it gave me a lot of pleasure to serve this community," said owner Billy Yee.

The items vary from kitchenware to decorations, and everything in between.

Yee said that there was something for just about anyone to take home.

"It's 53 years of memories all stored here," Yee explained.

Dozens of western Massachusetts residents and beyond looked through those memories today, placing their bids in person and on-line for thousands of items as groups traveled room to room.

Some were bidding for business, like Michael LeClair, a member of the Longriders Motorcycle Club in Ludlow.

"Chairs were one of the first things I thought of," LeClair noted.

LeClair told Western Mass News that a lot of furniture and cooking equipment has seen its last day at the club.

Auctions like these allow the club to hold events outside their walls, so they can entertain others.

"This kind of stuff is real handy to be able to transport if we're at a remote location. A lot of times we are and we can fill these up and take them with us," LeClair explained.

LeClair would go on to bid on several items and, with family just down the road, won't deny the many memories he's had in these halls.

As for the future of Hu Ke Lau? No hints from the Yee family just yet, but they are keeping the property in hopes of starting something back up for a new generation down the road.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.