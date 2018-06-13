Humidity exits with sun & clouds today

It's a bright start and the humidity is gone! A front moved through last night but it only brought us a few showers. Today will feature sunshine giving ways to increasing clouds this afternoon with a gusty breeze developing out of the west-northwest. Wind may occasionally gust to 30 mph this afternoon in the valley and may near 40 mph in the higher elevations. Clouds increase as a second cold front and some upper level energy approaches from the north.

Tomorrow will start with clouds and maybe a few light showers as the upper level energy lingers across southern New England. Clouds will decrease tomorrow afternoon with a dry, pleasant afternoon and evening.

An upper level ridge begins to build into the Northeast this weekend and will bring plenty of sunshine on Saturday! The day will begin cool but temperatures will reach into the middle 80s during the afternoon. Humidity levels will stay low so Saturday is setting up to be fantastic!

Father's Day will be even warm with temps reaching near 90 under a mix of sun and clouds and rising dew points. Sunday should feel more humid by late in afternoon.

Monday will feature classic triple H weather. It will be hazy, hot and humid! We may see a shower early but then the sun comes out and we soar into the 90s! There may be an isolated storm in the afternoon. The record high for Monday is 95. We may tie or break the record.