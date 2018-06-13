Suspicious activity call leads to arrest in Pittsfield

On Tuesday morning, a suspicious activity call led to the arrest of an individual carrying 78 grams of cocaine and a .45 caliber handgun in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield police said the individual, who has yet to be named, attempted to flee from officers who arrived to investigate. At some point during the pursuit and struggle with officers, police say a loaded .45 S&W handgun fell out of the suspect’s waistband. This person did not have a valid license to carry, according to police.

Police said that during the booking process, it was discovered that the person had approximately 78 grams of cocaine in their possession.

The suspect was arraigned in Berkshire District Court Tuesday on possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, as well as trafficking in cocaine and illegal possession of ammunition.

Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.