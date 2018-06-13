No criminal charges sought following accidental shooting in Athol

Law enforcement authorities have released new information after a person was accidentally shot during a police training exercise.

On Wednesday, May 30, a civilian observer was shot while the Athol Police Department conducted firearms training in Athol.

That person sustained a gunshot wound to his upper rear leg area and was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that state troopers assigned to their office conducted an investigation and found that "the shooting was accidental in nature."

As a result, no criminal charges are being sought by the D.A.'s office.

An internal review of the incident is being conducted by Athol town officials.

