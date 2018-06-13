Officials release ID of presumed victim in Leyden fire

Authorities have released the name of the women whom they believe died in a house fire in Leyden.

Firefighters were called to the home on Frizzell Hill Road in Leyden Monday afternoon.

The state fire marshal's office told Western Mass News that one woman died as a result of the fire.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said Wednesday that while the medical examiner's office hasn't yet confirmed the identity of the person killed, "she is presumed to be Mary Novak-Morgan, age 59, who resided at the address."

Crews from several area communities were called to the scene to help fight the fire.

Mieth added that the home was set off the road approximately three-quarters of a mile and did not have sprinklers. She added that it's possible that the fire burned undetected for a long time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office and Mass. State Police.

