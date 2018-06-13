Teacher in Holyoke injured in incident with student

A teacher in Holyoke was injured in an incident with a student at William R. Peck School on Wednesday.

Holyoke Public Schools spokesperson Judy Taylor told Western Mass News that police have been notified about the situation which occurred this morning.

Further details on what happened are not immediately available.

No students were injured and Taylor noted that the student involved in the incident is being removed from the school.

Counseling is also being made available to students.

"This incident occurred during a class, and other students may have witnessed it. Although the teacher’s injury was not severe, the incident may have been upsetting to students who witnessed it or heard about it, and the school is making counseling services available to any student who would like to access those services." Taylor explained.

The district is working with Holyoke Police to follow up on the incident.

School officials are assuring families that safety continues to be their greatest priority.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

