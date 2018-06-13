Study ranks the best and worst states for working dads

Many fathers are playing a dual role - as parent and provider - and a new study has examined the best and worst states for working dads.

WalletHub said that back in 1960, 75 percent of American families relied on a single income, usually from the father.

However, now two-thirds of families depend on two incomes, according to the website, and "the contemporary dad no longer fits neatly into the standard of the married breadwinner and disciplinarian."

WalletHub's study ranked the 50 states and District and Columbia on 20 different indicators to determine their rankings. Those indicators included child-care costs, share of men in good or better health, and average length of work day.

Here's how Massachusetts ranked among those factors (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

9th – Male Life Expectancy

3rd – % of Kids Younger than 18 with Dad Present Living in Poverty

1st – Male Uninsured Rate

10th – Avg. Length of Work Day (in Hours) for Males

11th – % of Physically Active Men

17th – Day-Care Quality

WalletHub noted that Massachusetts had the lowest uninsured male rate at 4.10 percent, which is 4.9 times lower than the highest state, Texas at 5.36 percent.

Among the states at the bottom of the list were Idaho (#47), New Mexico (#48), Nevada (#49), Mississippi (#50), and West Virginia (#51).

