2 arrested, gun recovered following ShotSpotter activation in Springfield

Two people have been arrested, and a gun was recovered by police following a ShotSpotter activation in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesman for Springfield police, the ShotSpotter went off on Union and School Street around 1:40 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they chased two suspects on foot.

Walsh said one suspect was taken into custody on Central and Pine Street, and the other suspect was found hiding in a garage on Ashley Street.

Police identified one suspect as 19-year-old Austin Shepard of Chicopee. Shepard was charged with the following:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  •  Discharging a firearm within 500 ft. of a building
  • Breach of peace while armed

The identity and charges of the other suspect have not yet been released. 

Walsh noted there were no victims.

