Crosses removed from outside Mater Dolorosa Church

Crosses have been removed from the outside of a closed Holyoke church.

Crews could be seen Wednesday removing golden crosses that stood above the front doorways to Mater Dolorosa Church.

Diocese spokesperson Mark Dupont said that they will be stored for future reuse.

Holyoke officials announced late last month that they intend to purchase the church building and friary, pending city council approval, in an effort to preserve the over 100 year old structure.

The city then hopes to find an operator for the facility, who will be in charge of programming, operations, repairs and fundraising.

Dupont added that city officials were made aware that the diocese would be taking the crosses down.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told Western Mass News that the city council's committee on development will be getting a presentation on the proposal and will be debating the matter at a meeting on June 18.

