Public hearing to determine fate of Club Castaway in Whately

The Club Castaway in Whately could be sold if license transfers are approved by the town's Select Board on Wednesday.

A public hearing is set to take place at 6 p.m. regarding the transfer of the strip club's liquor license.

We're told the owner is looking to retire, and two businessmen from Boston are interested in buying the strip club that's been in Whately for 35 years.

Their lawyer told Western Mass News they are looking to improve the inside and outside of the club, as well as adding some sound proofing.

The strip club has stirred up controversy in town as neighbors have expressed their concerns over the license transfers.

"We're willing to work with them and explain our changes. To improve the quality of their lives," said Tom Lesser, Attorney representing Whately Investments, LLC.

At 6:30 p.m. the town will discuss the issuing of the strip club's entertainment license.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.