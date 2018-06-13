Residents express traffic concerns ahead of MGM Springfield opening

With less than 70 days until MGM Springfield opens, there are still some concerns about the increased traffic that will come with it.

On Wednesday night, city leaders listened as people who live in the South End asked about what's being done.

People who live around the casino said they are used to the traffic but some are worried that increased traffic when MGM Springfield opens August 24 is going to drive people out.



"We have a lot of concerns down here, traffic, lighting, casino coming. I'm one block from the casino," said Springfield resident, Paul Glantz.



People like Paul Glantz, who live in the South End, say they're cautiously optimistic about what's to come but want city and MGM leaders to understand this is going to change their lives.



"Friday is the worst day. Everyone is coming and looking to get out. It's a standstill on Main Street, the fire department was here tonight. They said they can get through, cars are going to move over but for the regular driver, forget about it, you'll be stuck in traffic," Glantz added.



A big concern for residents is the lights on Main Street.

Many people said they're not turned on at night making it very dark around the South End.

The city said they are working with Eversource to fix it.



"The lighting is so bad. You won't even want to walk on Main Street and we have lighting that's out and it hasn't been fixed by Eversource and it's been months," Glantz continued.



Some are also concerned about alcohol being served until 4 a.m. to any active gamblers.

People in the South End want to make sure MGM is monitoring who is drinking, especially those driving through.



"For the folks that are coming in, let's say from Connecticut, we are already watching on surveillance. They're watching that specifically during that time, if they see someone that's a little unstable, our security team will go out there," said MGM Springfield Representative, Jose Delgado.



The city and the police department both say they won't stop meeting with residents once the casino opens.

They will continue to listen to any concerns and hopefully come up with a solution but they say it will take some time.

