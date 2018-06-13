Man charged for having unsecured gun in car near East Longmeadow school

East Longmeadow police arrested a man who reportedly had an unsecured gun near school grounds Wednesday morning.

According to East Longmeadow Sgt. Delassio, a staff member at the Meadow Brook School alerted an officer about an unoccupied suspicious vehicle that was parked near school grounds when students were arriving to school.

Sgt. Delassio said officers located the vehicle with an unsecured firearm inside, and found the owner of the vehicle who was walking his dog on school property.

Police charged the man with having a firearm on school grounds among additional charges.

Sgt. Delassio said his identity is being withheld until his arraignment Thursday in Palmer District Court.

There was no threat to any students or staff during this incident, Sgt. Delassio noted the gun owner just had a "misunderstanding" of the laws.

The East Longmeadow Police Department would like to extend their thanks to the staff member who alerted officers of the situation.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.