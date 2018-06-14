Over 20 restaurants set to participate in annual 'Taste of Amherst'

It's a chance to sample foods while enjoying a little local music, as the 27th annual 'Taste of Amherst' kicks off this afternoon.

'The Taste' has slowly become one of the most prestigious events in town.

More than twenty area restaurants are expected to have booths this year.

Those who have attended call it a very relaxing atmosphere, good for the kids, and plenty of food options throughout the weekend.

Each restaurant sets up a tent on the common with samples of their most delicious dishes, such as lobster sliders, the smoked onion burger & Hadley asparagus fries.

All the food samples are from local restaurants, and cost less than five dollars.

There will also be wine and beer tents on Friday and Saturday.

Music and entertainment will rock the town common throughout the weekend, with several local bands playing courtesy of 93.9 The River.

The festivities kick off today at 5 p.m. and goes until 9.

Friday's events run from 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday runs all day from noon to 10 p.m., and then wraps Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.

