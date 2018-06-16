New rail line to CT opens up at Union Station in Springfield

The new rail line linking western Massachusetts to Connecticut has officially launched.

Thousands are riding the rails for the maiden voyage.

As of noon Saturday, three thousand have hopped aboard the train today and the best part, it's free all weekend long.

[RELATED: Commuter rail from New Haven to Springfield opens]

"Trains is what moves the nation," Joshua Brown tells us."

All aboard! The Hartford Rail Line is chugging along.

"I'll tell you," says Chief of Public Transportation for Connecticut Rich Andreski. "There's a buzz since I woke up this morning at the station with customers. The train rides phenomenal. Comfortable seats...a very quick ride."

[READ MORE: New policies on bathrooms ahead of Springfield-Hartford rail launch]

The line makes stops at nine locations.

Connecticut's Department of Transportation touts the service will be quick, convenient, and cut down on traffic down the 91 corridor.

The trains can carry up to four hundred people and travel about 80 m.p.h.

On average, service from Springfield to Hartford takes about forty minutes and costs just $6.

If you are headed to New Haven, it takes about an hour and a half and costs about $12.75.

To get the best bang for your buck, Peter Pan Bus Lines and Dattco are honoring Hartford Line Rail ticket between New Haven, Hartford, and Springfield this weekend.

Uber is offering $10 off rides to any station on the line until 6 a.m. Sunday.

"It's Father's Day tomorrow," Andreski went on to say. "So I'm hoping that everyone is going to bring dad out and experience the service."

For more information on schedules, fares, and routes, CLICK HERE

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.