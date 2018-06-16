Town of Sunderland celebrates 300th anniversary

The town of Sunderland turned 300 years old today.

Community members gathered at the center of town this afternoon for a big parade.

The town has been celebrating the big anniversary all week long, with performances, bake offs, and farmers markets.

One lifelong resident, Al Koblinski, says he's happy he got to spend a long life in the town, and celebrate at the parade today.

"It makes you feel good," Koblinski tells us. "It's a beautiful day and it's a beautiful town. I was born here, and I always asked my mother if I was born out in the onion field. I still don't know where I was born, but I was born in Sunderland."

If you did not get the opportunity to attend today's celebration, Sunderland has more festivities planned throughout the year.

