Annual Mason-Winchester Square Vietnam Veterans ceremony held in Springfield

The annual Mason-Winchester Square Vietnam Veterans ceremony was held Saturday afternoon.

The monument is located across from the Old Mason Square Fire Station.

It was damaged this month in a car accident, and quickly repaired by the city.

The National Association For Black Veterans 102 Chapter was joined by Mayor Sarno for the ceremony, to commemorate this important piece of history.

"Our mission," says chapter member Tony Bass. "is to always document and remember the history of men of color, [and] women of color who have served since the beginning of this nation."

Bass added that although their community is small, they are honored to stand today and remember everyone who has entered the military.

