Chicopee boy sells lemonade to assist victims of house fire

Kaiden Turgeon watched as a devastating fire consumed a Chicopee home.

Thankfully, everyone made it out safely, but he wanted to help, so he took matters into his own hands.

"I just found out that his house burned down," Kaiden told us. "And I wanted to donate half the money to him."

Young Kaiden was heartbroken when he saw his barber's home go up in flames.

"I was going to my babci's house," continued Kaiden. "And out the window I saw Emilio's house on fire."

A family of three adults and an infant narrowly escaped this Carter Drive home in Chicopee.

The six week-old baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution and, thankfully, everyone was okay.

"I'm sorry that happened to Emilio," said Kaiden. "I'm happy he got out."

Kaiden wanted to help and, as the old adage goes, when life gives you lemons...you make lemonade.

So he set up shop.

"I bought all the supplies with my own money," Kaiden said. "And I poured the lemonade into the cups."

His family says Kaiden is always compassionate, and looking to make a difference.

"He has a caring heart," his mother Melanie Turgeon. "Like anything he can do, he'll help somebody out."

Kaiden raised quite a bit, $46 to be exact.

If you couldn't make it down to Kaiden's lemonade stand, there are ways you can help the family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family. For more information, you can CLICK HERE.

