Barn catches fire in Southwick, mutual aid called in

Southwick emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Klaus Anderson Road late Saturday night. We're now learning that structure was a barn.

Southwick dispatcher Keith Stromgren originally confirmed the fire with Western Mass News. Crews were called in at around 11:30 p.m. and firefighters also responded from Granville, and the Lost Acres Fire Department located in Granby, Connecticut.

Luckily, no animals or individuals were injured in the fire.

"It was a small barn and it was quickly extinguished by the fire department," explained police.

As far as the cause of the fire...now word yet, but we have reached out to the Southwick Fire Department for more details.

Police say crews remained on scene for a couple of hours and everyone cleared out at around 1:30 a.m.

