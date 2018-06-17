A mostly sunny and hot Father's Day

Happy Father's Day! If you have outdoor plans with dad this afternoon expect a mostly sunny and hot day with highs getting into the lower 90s in some locations. Very hot and humid conditions are likely on Monday with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and heat index values over 100 possible.

A ridge of high pressure aloft continues to build into the East today and surface high pressure will be sliding to our southeast, bringing in a southwesterly wind. All of this will lead to a big warm-up for today and especially Monday. It does get toasty with highs climbing into the upper 80s and even some lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will begin to climb as well and we turn humid by the evening.

Dew points continue to climb tonight as a warm front passes through our area. Conditions quickly turn oppressive Monday with highs soaring into the middle and upper 90s in western Mass and much of the Northeast. With dew points nearing 70, our heat index (the way it feels) will near or top 100 degrees! Look for potential heat advisories and air quality alerts to be issued. The record high for Monday at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 95 set back in 1994.

A gusty breeze out of the south-southwest, which will keep the beaches cooler on the south shores Monday. Everyone else will bake in the heat and humidity until a cold front arrives from the north. A slow-moving front will move south through Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Most of Tuesday remains cloudy and unsettled, but also warm and possibly humid. Once the front is to our south, we will turn drier and more comfortable midweek, but toasty temps continue.

