Power outages Sunday morning in parts of western Mass.

A few power outages this morning in western Mass. on this Father's Day.

In Granby, police say a tree fell on wires in knocking power out to several National Grid customers.

As of about 8:15 a.m. the National Grid Outage Map was showing 7 customers without power in that community. According to the electric company, power was scheduled to be returned around 9:15 a.m.

Police in Granby report they were called to Easton Street around 6:15 a.m. for the wires down, and closed the road from Porter to Amherst Street.

Easton Street has since reopened, police confirm.

In Huntington, Eversource Outage Map was reporting 16 customers without power, as well as 21 in Montague. This was shortly after 8 a.m. There was also a small outage in Springfield this morning to 46 customers.

Eversource tells Western Mass News the outage in Huntington and Springfield was due to an equipment issue.

