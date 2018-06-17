High demand Saturday for new CT rail service

The new Connecticut rail service linking Springfield to Hartford and New Haven, Connecticut was so popular Saturday, that additional service has been added today.

This according to CT Governor Dannel Malloy who made the announcement Sunday. The new rail line drew in thousands of riders opening day Saturday... with a report of over 10,300 people.

“We saw extraordinary interest in Hartford Line on the first day of service,” Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) Commissioner James Redeker reports.

This weekend you can make the trip for free! The Connecticut's Department of Transportation saying this will be a quick, convenient method of travel and that it will also cut down on traffic down the I-91 corridor.

“After decades of talk it’s finally here, and the large number of people riding the train on Saturday shows that there is considerable interest in this service,” Governor Malloy notes.

There are a number of stops along the route, including New Haven Union Station, New Haven State Street, Wallingford, Meriden, Berlin, Hartford, Windsor, Windsor Locks, and of course Springfield, MA.

We're told trains run about every 45 minutes during peak periods. If your hopping on a train from Springfield to Hartford it will cost you just $6. Headed to New Haven? Expect to pay $12.75.

