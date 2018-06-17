Western Massachusetts braces for extreme heat

With that hot weather coming tomorrow, many schools are preparing for the day by encouraging parents to send their kids to school with lots of water.

Many people at Szot Park were hiding in the shade while they celebrated Father's Day.

Tomorrow's heat has everyone thinking about how they can prepare tonight.

So far, all the area schools are still on schedule to have their regular school day.

According to Greenfield Public Schools Superintendent Jordana Harper, their schools have canceled outdoor activities and recess.

Gym classes will be held indoors.

Schools without a/c will have fans going as well as ample time for water breaks throughout the day.

Parents are encouraged to send their kids to school in weather-appropriate clothing as well as packed with extra water bottles.

Those folks who have to work tomorrow are already thinking about how they are going to keep cool.

"I try to wear light clothing," says Springfield resident Angel Muriel. "Stay away from the darks. Lots of water. Try to stay in shade."

It's important to start hydrating tonight before it gets really hot tomorrow and checking in on those who may be effected by this high heat.

For the full forecast Click HERE.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.