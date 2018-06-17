Hartford line draws thousands on opening weekend

The new rail line linking western Massachusetts to Connecticut has officially opened to the public, and it's taking off with great success.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says more than 10,300 people were welcomed aboard on the Hartford Line this weekend.

Officials also say that additional trains have been added today to accommodate the large crowds.

The Connecticut D.O.T. is asking customers to seek other options of travel so there is enough room on the departure trains.

The service is already quite popular, cutting down the traffic on the 91 corridor.

"I'll tell you," says Connecticut Chief of Public Transportation. "There's a buzz since I woke up this morning at the station with customers. The train rides phenomenal. Comfortable seats, a very quick ride."

Service was free this weekend.

