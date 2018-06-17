A mild night tonight. Heat Advisory in effect for parts of the area tomorrow

A Heat Advisory has been issued for eastern Hampden county from 1 pm until 7 pm Monday afternoon. In addition an Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of Hampden county, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin counties from 11 am until 11 pm Monday.

Happy Father's Day! It's been a bright and warm afternoon but the heat is going to continue to build in. Very hot and humid conditions are likely on Monday with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and heat index values over 100 possible.

Dew points continue to climb tonight as a warm front slowly approaches the area. Conditions quickly turn oppressive tomorrow with highs soaring into the middle and upper 90s in western Mass and much of the Northeast. With dew points nearing 70, our heat index (the way it feels) will near or top 100 degrees! A Heat Advisory has been posted for eastern Hampden county,which includes Springfield, from 1 pm until 7 pm Monday afternoon. If you do plan to be outside tomorrow wear light colored clothing and drink plenty of water. If you do have health issues try to stay in the air conditioning and do not leave children or pets in the car. The record high for Monday at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 95 set back in 1994.

A gusty breeze out of the south-southwest, which will keep the beaches cooler on the south shores Monday. Everyone else will bake in the heat and humidity until a cold front arrives from the north. A slow-moving front will move south through Monday afternoon and Monday evening. That will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong to marginally severe, with the main threat being strong wind gusts and heavy rain. The front should push through by Tuesday ushering in drier air for the middle of the week.

Summer officially arrives at 6:07 am Thursday morning and it looks like we will bring it in with plenty of sunshine and temperatures on Thursday afternoon in the middle to upper 70s. Temperatures get back into the 80s as we head into Friday and into next weekend.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.