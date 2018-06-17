Nice start to summer, but unsettled 1st weekend

We remain warm and dry across the area this evening as high pressure remains in control. A few spotty showers are popping up on the radar from time to time, but the dry air is winning out. Clouds may decrease for a time this evening, allowing things to cool off nicely, but more clouds move in overnight-especially to the south.

Low pressure moving from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic coast overnight will bring a slight rain chance south of the Mass Pike. Most across western Mass will remain dry through Thursday morning, but the farther south you travel, the more likely you are to see some rain. Temperatures will be a bit milder close to the CT border with many lows close to 60. Closer to the Mass/VT border, low temps may approach 50 overnight with more of a clear sky.

Thursday is looking good with any early morning rain moving out quickly. A cold front will sweep southward mid-day with some patchy clouds and a stray hill town shower, but most remain dry with some sunshine. Expect a warm day in the valley with highs in the lower to middle 80s-welcome to summer!

We end the week with some good sunshine and very dry air in place as high pressure dominates. However, we are tracking our next storm system that will impact southern New England this weekend and that will bring in some high clouds Friday afternoon. Skies become cloudy for Saturday and an approaching warm front will bring in shower chances in the afternoon and evening. Temps will be mild with highs in the lower to middle 70s with increasing humidity as the front passes through.

Sunday will be warmer and quite humid ahead of an approaching cold front. The day will begin dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms should crop up later in the afternoon and evening. The front will push through overnight into Monday morning, so a few showers could linger early along with some clouds. Drier air will begin moving in during the day Monday. Sunshine and summer temps are back through mid-week.

