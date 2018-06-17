Springfield hosts annual Father's Day road race

Throughout the country, we are celebrating fathers and the important men in our lives and what better way to spend the gorgeous morning with dad than a run.

The 40th annual Father's Day Road Race took place this morning at the Springfield Jewish Community Center.

Runners had the choice to run a one mile, a 5K, or even a 10K.

Families had some mixed feelings about working out in the hot sun.

"I like to run to hot weather," one person told us. "So I felt like there was a perfect mix of sun and shade out there, and the course is so beautiful, that you don't you really realize..it was so hot!"

Today's run was supported by the Springfield Jewish Community Center, Horizon Sheet, and Fred's Shoes.

