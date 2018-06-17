Holyoke public schools dismissing early ahead of extreme heat

Holyoke public schools will be dismissing three hours early tomorrow due to the extreme heat expected.
Superintendent Steve Zrike made the announcement Sunday evening.
The high schools' exam schedule will remain as is and lunch will be served before dismissal.
There will also be no afternoon pre-kindergarten.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.