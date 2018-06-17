Holyoke public schools dismissing early ahead of extreme heat - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Holyoke public schools dismissing early ahead of extreme heat

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Holyoke public schools will be dismissing three hours early tomorrow due to the extreme heat expected.

Superintendent Steve Zrike made the announcement Sunday evening.

The high schools' exam schedule will remain as is and lunch will be served before dismissal.

There will also be no afternoon pre-kindergarten.

