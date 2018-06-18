Hot, humid weather prompts early dismissal at Holyoke schools

In the Paper City, students were allowed to leave three hours early because of Monday's high temperatures.

If you were outside at all today, you know it's hot.

Because of the heat, Holyoke School Supt. Dr. Stephen Zrike said it made sense to allow students and staff to head home and find ways to cool down today.

Today at McMahon Elementary School in Holyoke, students were imagining a day at the beach - an event that was pre-planned, but certainly appropriate, given that students were released early from school due to high temperatures.

Last night, the call for a half day was made by Zrike.

"It's very hard to learn and for kids to learn and teach when conditions are like they are," Zrike explained.

Those at the high school already had a half day today due to exam schedules. Also motivating the decision to dismiss early was a lack of air conditioning in many of the system's elementary and middle schools.

Zrike said that students in those grades were able to have breakfast and an early lunch before dismissal.

Letting students and staff out early will hopefully mean many can find other ways to stay cool.

"Get kids out of a hot building and into spray playgrounds this afternoon, where they can keep cooler...the same for our staff," Zrike added.

We caught up with one student who had it all planned out on how to beat the heat.

"I think of Popsicles. I feel like I want to pour water on my head," said Owen Lukomski.

Lucky for students, like Owen, the last day of school is Thursday.

