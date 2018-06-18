Mass. AGs office funds summer jobs

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has announced a large grant to over 90 organizations to fund summer jobs.

The Democrat says Tuesday her office is awarding nearly $327,000 to 90 organizations across the state to fund temporary jobs for low-income teenagers focused on public health.

Teens will be able to work at community health centers and teach nutrition and fitness at summer camps. This is the fourth year that the office has run this grant program. Over 750 jobs have been funded throughout the state as a result of the program.

Funding was awarded to several local organizations, including:

Berkshire County

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams

Franklin County

Community Action Pioneer Valley, Inc. in Greenfield

Hampden County

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke

Holyoke Parks and Recreation

Don’t Take That Receipt! / Easthampton Media in Holyoke

The Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield

Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management

Hampshire County

City of Easthampton

Healey says funding will tackle and disease prevention in "at-risk communities across the state."

Jobs will run from July 9 to Aug. 31.

