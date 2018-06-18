High heat creating poor air quality concerns

With Monday's heat, those with respiratory issues were told to stay inside.

An air quality alert was issued for our area ahead of today's weather.

Not only is it hot and humid out there, the air quality is very poor too, so if you suffer from respiratory issues, it was a good day to stay in the air conditioning.

When it's hot and hazy, many people have a hard time breathing.

"People with asthma, heart disease, very old, very young should avoid being outside when the air is bad," said Laurie Cardellina, a physicians assistant with AFC Urgent Care.

The air quality index was at its worse Monday and urgent care providers were prepared to treat the issues that come along with the forecast and preparing breathing treatments and inhalers for those who need them.

Nurse Practitioner Hassen Borhot with AFC Urgent Care told Western Mass News that they are expecting an influx

"This type of air is very harsh to the lungs and not only is it the heat and the humidity, but the pollutants that are in the air. There's a lot of allergens out there now, so that will really irritate the lungs," Borhot explained.

Even though walking or bicycling around sounds like a good idea today, those with some respiratory issues should stay in and parents should keep an eye on any at-risk kids.

"Certainly, children wanting to restrict their activities on a day like today...maybe hold them out of practice, maybe keep them out of sporting activities," Borhot noted.

Luckily, the air quality will be better Tuesday and those with respiratory issues can head back outside.

