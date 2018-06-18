Officials: Body of Florence man found inside car in Northampton

Investigators have released new details into an incident late last week at a Northampton park.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, told Western Mass News that the body of a 32-year old Florence man was found inside a car off of Burts Pit Road in Northampton Friday morning

That man's name has not been released.

Several agencies responded to the scene due to a small fire that occurred inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

The cause of death remains under investigation by the chief medical examiner, but Carey noted that no foul play is suspected and there is no concern for public safety.

