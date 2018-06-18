Springfield PD: Man dropped loaded gun while running away from police

Police arrested a 36-year-old Springfield man Saturday night after he reportedly ran from officers who tried to pull him over for failing to stop at a stop sign.
According to Springfield police, officers attempted to stop 36-year-old Dwayne Griffith on Sycamore Street around 7:30 p.m. after he failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign.
When officers located Griffith's car in the back of a home on Acorn Street, he allegedly got out of the car and ran while holding his waistband.
Police said Griffith scaled a fence and dropped a loaded gun during the chase, and officers eventually found him hiding behind a bush on Sycamore Street.
Springfield K-9 Warner found the loaded gun that Griffith allegedly dropped.
Griffith is facing the following charges:
• Possession of a loaded firearm without a license
• Possession of a firearm second offense
• Possession of a firearm with three prior violent or drug offenses
• Refusal to submit for police
• Resisting arrest
• Red lens violation
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.