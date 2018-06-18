Springfield PD: Man dropped loaded gun while running away from p - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield PD: Man dropped loaded gun while running away from police

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police arrested a 36-year-old Springfield man Saturday night after he reportedly ran from officers who tried to pull him over for failing to stop at a stop sign. 

According to Springfield police, officers attempted to stop 36-year-old Dwayne Griffith on Sycamore Street around 7:30 p.m. after he failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign.

When officers located Griffith's car in the back of a home on Acorn Street, he allegedly got out of the car and ran while holding his waistband. 

Police said Griffith scaled a fence and dropped a loaded gun during the chase, and officers eventually found him hiding behind a bush on Sycamore Street. 

Springfield K-9 Warner found the loaded gun that Griffith allegedly dropped.

Griffith is facing the following charges:

 • Possession of a loaded firearm without a license
• Possession of a firearm second offense
• Possession of a firearm with three prior violent or drug offenses
• Refusal to submit for police
• Resisting arrest
• Red lens violation

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

