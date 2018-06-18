1 arrested after illegal firearm recovered during Springfield traffic stop

A Sunday night traffic stop in Springfield led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man after police recovered an illegal firearm.
According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police, the traffic stop occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Princeton and Amherst Streets for a defective brake light.
The passenger, who was identified as Kadeem Batchelor of Springfield, is facing a number of gun charges including:
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.