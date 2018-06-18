1 arrested after illegal firearm recovered during Springfield tr - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

1 arrested after illegal firearm recovered during Springfield traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Sunday night traffic stop in Springfield led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man after police recovered an illegal firearm. 

According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police, the traffic stop occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Princeton and Amherst Streets for a defective brake light. 

The passenger, who was identified as Kadeem Batchelor of Springfield, is facing a number of gun charges including:

  • Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card, Subsequent Offense
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID Card
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Receiving stolen property under $1200

