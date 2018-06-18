1 arrested after illegal firearm recovered during Springfield traffic stop

A Sunday night traffic stop in Springfield led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man after police recovered an illegal firearm.

According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police, the traffic stop occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Princeton and Amherst Streets for a defective brake light.

The passenger, who was identified as Kadeem Batchelor of Springfield, is facing a number of gun charges including:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card, Subsequent Offense

Possession of ammunition without an FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Receiving stolen property under $1200

