Over 3,200 customers without power after storms roll through

The heavy rain and storms that rolled through the area Monday afternoon knocked down power lines and trees.

In one instance, a small fire was sparked after a branch caught fire from an active downed power line on Shelburne Falls Road in Shelburne Falls.

Benjamin Padua works at Big Y on the Mohawk Trail in Greenfield. He said that when he went into work, it was a hot, humid day with lots of sunshine and before he knew it, the skies opened up.

"It was pretty all over the place. I was working inside and all of a sudden, it was coming down like crazy, coming from all different angles and people were running all back and forth, splashing puddles, yea pretty crazy," Padua explained.

According to Eversource, Greenfield had over 670 outages reported earlier in the day. As of 10 p.m., only about 250 customers remained in the dark.

In total, Eversource is reporting over 1,700 customers that are without power across western Massachusetts, including:

955 outages - Springfield

265 outages - Ashfield

259 outages - Greenfield

220 outages - Leyden

146 outages - Colrain

National Grid is reporting approximately 1,500 outages, mostly in Berkshire, Franklin, and Hampshire Counties:

657 outages - New Marlboro

291 outages - Sheffield

214 outage - New Salem

117 outages - Monterey

52 outages - Orange

Eversource is aware of the outages and there's no word yet on when power will be restored.

Just a reminder that if you see a downed power line, assume it is live and do not touch it.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

