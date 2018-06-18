Splash parks open early for residents to beat the heat

Monday's extreme heat had several cities parks and recreation departments throughout western Massachusetts kicking into high gear.

Some cities like Chicopee spent the weekend making sure the equipment was good to go.



The Superintendent of Schools in Holyoke called for an early dismissal on Monday, and said he worked with the parks department to make sure the city's splash parks would be up and running for the students staff and anyone who needed a way to cool off to.

"The weather is really hot that's why i have to go in the sprinklers," said Patrick Lynch.



That park was one of several opened specifically for kids like Patrick to cool off.



"We got the call last night so we scrambled to get them on for everyone," said Maureen Tisadell, Assistant Director of Parks and Rec.



Tisadell told Western Mass News this is rather early to get the spots open.

"It's very early usually we put them on July 1 when all the children are out of school but because of the weather being warm we have tried hard to get them open for everyone," Tisadell explained.



The city has several parks from Springdale to South Chestnut, Community Field, and Pulaski Park.



The parks are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday.

