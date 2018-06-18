Lightning strike sparks house fire in Southwick

Crews responded to a fire in Southwick Monday night.

Southwick Fire Chief Russ Anderson told Western Mass News that around 9 p.m. Monday, a Congamond Road house was struck by lightening.

Anderson noted that the homeowners discovered that the attic was on fire about a half hour later.

The fire was contained to that attic. Portions of the home sustained some water damage.

Mutual aide was called in to assist at the scene.

Two people inside the home were able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.

A portion of the road is currently blocked off near the scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

