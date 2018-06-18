Possible funnel cloud reported in Granby

A string of severe storms made their way through western Massachusetts on Monday.

Over in Granby, a funnel cloud was widely reported. Western Mass News received several videos and pictures of the cloud when it started to form.

A shot of the funnel cloud forming in Granby was caught on camera by Kyle.

In a video shared by Jonathan Wilk on Twitter shows a different angle of the cloud forming.



Although the funnel cloud is unconfirmed, it did not touch the ground, and is currently under investigation by the National Weather Service.



Granby police don't have any damage reports. But close by in Amherst and Hadley that was not the case.



Power lines were knocked and trees are blocking an Amherst resident's driveway on Bay Road.

Just down the street, branches also fell to the ground in Amherst.



Over in Hadley, power lines fell across Moody Brook Road forcing it to be shut down for three to five hours.

Many people Western Mass News spoke with off camera say they are glad this storm didn't get any worse.

