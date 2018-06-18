Chicopee woman receives police escort home after transplant surgery

Lauren Meizo, a Chicopee native who suffers from a rare form of muscular dystrophy returned home from the hospital on Monday.

Western Mass News has been following Meizo's journey from the beginning on her quest to find her second heart transplant and a kidney.

While she waited at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, she got a special visit from Robert Gronkowski back in April.

Now, after living in the hospital for more than six months, members of the Chicopee Police Department and State Police made sure Meizo had a safe trip back home.

"SRO Alan Blankenship, and Ofc’s Chad Foisy and Rick Maynard, along with the Mass State Police were part of the procession to bring her home today. We all wish her the best as she heals up," the Chicopee Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

