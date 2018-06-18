100 displaced after water leak damages Springfield apartment building

Around 100 people have been forced out of their homes after a water leak caused significant damage to a Springfield apartment building Monday night.

Denis Leger, Executive Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, said crews responded to the apartment building on 356 Belmont Avenue around 8:43 p.m.

Leger noted the water leak caused part of the roof to collapse.

The damage affected 26 apartments, and now the building has been condemned by city code enforcement since the building's power supply had to be cut off.

No injuries were reported. Residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross and an emergency preparedness team.

Leger noted some residents may be housed through the apartment building owner.

