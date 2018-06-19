100 people homeless following roof collapse in Springfield

An entire apartment building in Springfield, housing 100 people, has been condemned following a water leak that led to a roof collapse.

The apartment building is located at 356 Belmont Avenue in Springfield, just down the road from the Forest Park Middle School.

The fire department told Western Mass News that a water leak during Monday’s storm was what caused the roof to collapse.

Nobody was hurt, but the impact is being felt by the 100 people who have been forced from their home.

Fire crews were on scene just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

The roof collapse caused damage to 26 of the 56 units—nearly half of the building—it has since been condemned by City Code Enforcement, meaning the building has been deemed unsafe to live in. The power to the building was also shut off.

The Springfield Fire Department said the displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross so they will have a place to stay in the meantime.

We’ve also been told that some residents may be housed through the owner of this apartment complex, a banner on the building shows it is owned by M & M properties LLC.

The state secretary’s website reveals the company is based out of Springfield and they have owned it for less than a year.

Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.

