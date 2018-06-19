Residents rescued from Springfield apartment building fire

Springfield firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Mulberry Street Tuesday morning.

Western Mass News cameras captured dramatic video of people being rescued from their balconies because the smoke was just too much.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. today on the first floor of this building.

Many people sleeping with their air conditioners on said that they didn't hear the smoke alarms at first.

Residents at 101 Mulberry Street in Springfield didn't wake up to their alarm clocks this morning. They were woken up by firefighters trying to alert them to evacuate.

"This morning, firefighters woke me up. They opened the door and I was still sleeping. I know there was a lot of smoke in the first floor," said Uriel Valentin.

Valentin, his pregnant girlfriend, and his two children were able to escape their first floor apartment, but he told Western Mass News that the smoke was almost too much.

Many people on higher floors needing to be rescued because of the difficult conditions.

Amarilis Martinez screamed for help when she realized that she couldn't get out of her apartment on her own.

"I heard the alarm, I tried to get out, and there was far too much smoke, and I couldn't get out. I opened the window and was calling to a fireman, saying I can't get out," Martinez explained.

Her dramatic rescue caught by our Western Mass News cameras as a firefighter helped her down a ladder. She lives directly above the blaze.

"One of the firemen came up to the window with the ladder and broke the glass because I couldn't get through. He broke the window and got me down step-by-step," Martinez added.

Over 100 residents had to be evacuated. All made it out of the building safely.

Two dozen residents will not be able to return home right away. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

