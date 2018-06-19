Southwick police officers exposed to drug-like substance after overdose call

The Southwick Police Department is currently evaluating procedures for responding to overdose calls after two officers experienced symptoms from a drug-like substance at a scene this week.

According to Southwick police, on June 17th officers responded to a home on Berkshire Avenue for reports of an unresponsive man.

Upon arrival, officers determined a 29-year-old man had died from what appeared to be an opioid overdose.

Both officers who responded, according to police, reported “symptoms that were similar to those of an exposure to fentanyl,” or another opioid.

The officers were treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and have since been released. Each of them returned to work on Monday.

Chief Dave Ricardi in a post to Facebook said in part: “Our Department is currently re-evaluating our procedures for responding to an overdose situation. We are asking that all citizens understand that a situation involving any form of opioids is very dangerous and should be approached with an extreme degree of caution. Simply being in the same room as the victim could be deadly.”

The victim of this apparent overdose has not been identified.

