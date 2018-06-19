Moody Bridge Road remains closed in Hadley after storm damages utility poles

Hours after Monday’s storm, cleanup still continues.

Hadley Police sending out an announcement early Tuesday that Moody Bridge Road, which connects into Amherst, remains closed.

“Moody Bridge Road from South Maple Street to the Amherst town line is closed due to several utility poles that were damaged during last night’s weather,” Sgt. Kuc with the Hadley Police Department said in a post. “The road is expected to be closed for at least three more hours.”

