Two arrested, two firearms recovered following Springfield foot chase

A Springfield man is facing a number of charges after his arrest following a foot chase.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers working in the area of Hayden Avenue responded to a ShotSpotter called around 9:20 p.m. Monday.

A short time later, those officers were involved in a foot chase with two suspects - a juvenile and 18-year-old Benjamin Hunter-Blake.

Hunter-Blake became surrounded and was allegedly seen throwing a firearm under a fence. Investigators reportedly found a magazine on his person and also recovered that gun.

Walsh said that a separate chase led to the arrest of the juvenile on McKnight Street. At that time, another firearm was recovered and police found that the juvenile was wearing an active GPS bracelet.

Hunter-Blake was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, improper storage of a firearm, breach of peace while armed, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number in the commission of a felony.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.