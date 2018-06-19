NWS: Funnel cloud confirmed in Granby Monday - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

NWS: Funnel cloud confirmed in Granby Monday

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Photo provided by Jonathan Wilk) (Photo provided by Jonathan Wilk)
GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Officials have determined that a funnel cloud did form over Hampshire County yesterday.

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that that cloud formed over Granby during Monday's strong storms.

The cloud was widely reported and Western Mass News received several videos and pictures of the cloud when it started to form.

In addition, while there were three tornado warnings issued Monday afternoon and evening, the Weather Service indicated that there were no actual tornadoes in the area.

