B.B. King's Blues Band feat. Tito Jackson to play at the Big E

Officials with the Eastern States Exposition have announced another musical act coming to this year's Big E.

B.B. King's Blues Band featuring Tito Jackson will take the stage of the Xfinity Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 21.

Since King's death in 2015, the Blues Band has continued his legacy of blues, jazz, and soul music with classics like "The Thrill is Gone" and "Why I Sing the Blues."

Jackson has had successful career in blues, pop, and R&B as a result of his family's achievements. He and his brothers, including Michael, co-composed and performed albums including Destiny and Victory, which included the popular hit "We Can Change the World."

The concert is free with fair admission.

A limited number of premium seats will be available for $29, which include fair admission. Those will go on-sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 21 at the Big E box office or thebige.com.

The Big E opens in 87 days - on Friday, September 14.

